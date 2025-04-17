Ohio man, 21, killed while sleeping as winds topple tree onto home, officials say

BARBERTON, Ohio – The life of a 21-year-old Ohio man came to a sudden end when a large tree, brought down by strong winds, crashed into his home.

Noah Hall was discovered in his bedroom after first responders arrived at the scene in Barberton about 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed to FOX Weather.

Authorities said that Hall was found in bed with a portion of the fallen tree resting on him. Despite the rapid response of emergency personnel, he was pronounced dead at the scene about two hours later, the Barberton Fire Department said in a statement.

An autopsy has been conducted to determine the precise cause of death, according to the medical examiner.

Data from a weather reporting station in nearby Akron recorded a peak wind gust of 40 mph around the time of the incident. The specific type and size of the tree involved has not yet been released.

Barberton Mayor William B. Judge issued a statement Wednesday, thanking the emergency crews and a local tree and crane service for their timely and professional assistance.

"Their efforts have truly exemplified service and care during these challenging times," he said. "As we move forward, let us draw strength from one another and lean on the shared sense of connection that defines Barberton. Together, we will heal and grow stronger."