Bacteria warning issued for popular California beaches ahead of Memorial Day weekend

LOS ANGELES – If you were planning on visiting one of the many Los Angeles County beaches this holiday weekend, county health officials have issued an important safety warning.

Beach area warnings have been issued to a dozen locations due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said Thursday.

Residents and tourists, all of whom are set to explore the California area this the Memorial Day weekend, have now been cautioned to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters at the following beaches:

Malibu Lagoon at Surfrider Beach

Topanga Canyon Beach in Malibu

Latigo Shore Drive in Malibu

Escondido Creek at Escondido State Beach

Solstice Creek at Dan Blocker County Beach

Marie Canyon Storm Drain at Puerco Beach

Las Flores Creek at Las Flores State Beach

Pena Creek at Las Tunas County Beach

Santa Monica Canyon Creek at Will Rogers State beach

Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica

Pico-Kenter storm drain at Santa Monica Beach

Mothers Beach in Marina Del Rey

To view the map of impacted locations and for more information, click here.

Los Angeles County beach conditions are available on the county's beach closure hotline at 1-800- 525-5662.