Bacteria warning issued for popular California beaches ahead of Memorial Day weekend

Beach area warnings have been issued to a dozen locations due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said Thursday.

By Chris Oberholtz Source FOX Weather
LOS ANGELES – If you were planning on visiting one of the many Los Angeles County beaches this holiday weekend, county health officials have issued an important safety warning.

Beach area warnings have been issued to a dozen locations due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said Thursday.

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND WEATHER: BEACH BUMMER FOR EAST COAST WHILE MIDWEST STAYS DRY

Weeks Of Heavy Rain Overwhelms Honolulu Sewer System

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions anyone who plans to visit these 12 beaches in Los Angeles County to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters.

(Marco Garcia / Getty Images)

Residents and tourists, all of whom are set to explore the California area this the Memorial Day weekend, have now been cautioned to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters at the following beaches:

  • Malibu Lagoon at Surfrider Beach
  • Topanga Canyon Beach in Malibu
  • Latigo Shore Drive in Malibu
  • Escondido Creek at Escondido State Beach
  • Solstice Creek at Dan Blocker County Beach
  • Marie Canyon Storm Drain at Puerco Beach
  • Las Flores Creek at Las Flores State Beach
  • Pena Creek at Las Tunas County Beach
  • Santa Monica Canyon Creek at Will Rogers State beach
  • Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica
  • Pico-Kenter storm drain at Santa Monica Beach
  • Mothers Beach in Marina Del Rey

To view the map of impacted locations and for more information, click here

Los Angeles County beach conditions are available on the county's beach closure hotline at 1-800- 525-5662.

