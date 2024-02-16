California's iconic Pacific Coast Highway being repaired after damage from atmospheric rivers

MALIBU, Calif. – A barrage of atmospheric river events that have impacted the Golden State over the last week have caused a perilous situation along the Pacific Coast Highway, with erosion forcing crews to make emergency repairs in Ventura County.

The City of Malibu said lanes will close nightly along the PCH so that Caltrans can perform emergency work to repair a collapsed slope that was caused by recent atmospheric river events.

"Caltrans plans to install k-rails to block off the righthand ocean side lane and begin emergency steps to stabilize the collapsed slope," city officials said in a statement. "A Caltrans inspector must assess the damage each morning and determine when it’s safe to reopen."

The scene of the latest erosion is about 60 miles northwest of where homes were captured on drone video tittering on the edge of a cliff in Orange County.

A series of atmospheric rivers have triggered flooding, landslides and erosion up and down the coastline of the Golden State.

The scene is a classic result of an active El Niño pattern that the U.S. Geological Survey has previously tied to severe erosion events.

An investigation after the significant El Niño of 2015-16 found that erosion was 76% above normal along the West Coast and that the region would be increasingly vulnerable to coastal threats.

Caltrans did not state when it expects repair work to be finished, but the state faces another round of storm systems over the weekend and into the upcoming workweek.

Forecast models show rainfall totals could reach 2-4 inches along the coast, with heavier precipitation amounts in higher elevations.

The wet weather will likely cause travel delays along the PCH and interstates 5, 80 and 15.

Higher elevations, above 6,000 feet, are preparing for significant snowfall accumulations. Winter Storm Warnings have been issued for the Sierra Nevada Mountains, where snowfall accumulations could reach 2 feet, and winds could gust to more than 40 mph.

"Travel could be very difficult to impossible," the National Weather Service stated. "The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute."

Expected rainfall in the West.

The potential for hazardous weather is expected to clear out mid-week as drier air works into the region, leading to more seasonable weather.

The increased rainfall has been beneficial as none of the state’s 58 counties are facing drought conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.