Traffic crash serves as reminder to stay away from areas around South Florida brush fires

FLORIDA CITY, Fla. – A large brush fire burning between the Florida Keys and Miami continues to cause significant problems along U.S. Highway 1 - the only route in and out of the islands.

Dubbed the "344 Fire," the blaze has been raging for more than a week and has scorched in excess of 26,000 acres.

Firefighters warn that the fire's size and proximity to the key thoroughfare has occasionally hampered conditions for drivers.

A multiple-vehicle crash on Friday served as a stark reminder for motorists to avoid the area, allowing first responders to focus their resources on battling the fire and ensuring public safety.

"This incident highlights the importance of avoiding travel near the southeast Miami-Dade brush fire. Heavy congestion can delay response times for first responders during emergencies," the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department said on social media.

Traffic disruptions have been ongoing for days, as authorities have periodically shut down U.S. Highway 1 due to the fire’s proximity and the need for staging areas for emergency personnel.

HURRICANE HUNTERS INCREASINGLY MISSING MISSION REQUIREMENTS IN POWERFUL STORM SYSTEMS

Although the fire is large, authorities have not reported any significant damage to infrastructure beyond the disruptions to traffic.

However, air quality in the area has been heavily impacted by the thick smoke, which shifts depending on the wind direction.

Nearby residents and visitors have been advised to take precautions, particularly those with respiratory conditions.

Both Florida Power & Light’s Turkey Point Nuclear Power Plant and the Homestead-Miami Speedway have been unaffected by the fire, but officials remain on alert, especially on a busy NASCAR weekend.

The 344 Fire is just one of dozens of blazes currently burning across the Florida Peninsula as the state enters its annual wildfire season.

LACK OF WINTER RAINFALL PUTS FLORIDA IN A PRECARIOUS FIRE SITUATION

Conditions throughout the Sunshine State are prime for wildfires, with warm temperatures, dry weather and gusty winds creating a tinderbox effect.

Fire experts warn that the fire danger is likely to persist through the spring and possibly into the summer months, until the annual rainy season begins.

While the 344 Fire is not yet fully controlled, authorities are optimistic that containment will increase in the coming days, as hundreds of crews work from the air and ground to combat the blaze.

The Miami-Dade County Sheriff's Office has also urged the public not to call 911 for updates on road closures or fire-related impacts. Instead, officials recommend staying informed through media channels, where critical updates will be shared.