3 killed in Cal Fire helicopter crash near firefight in Riverside County

CABAZON, Cali. – Three California firefighters died Sunday night when two Cal Fire helicopters collided while responding to a blaze in Riverside County.

Cal Fire and Riverside County Fire Department resources were dispatched to a structure fire near Broadway and Esperanza avenues in Cabazon, according to Cal Fire.

After their arrival, the fire grew into the vegetation and full wildland fire dispatch was initiated, including fixed-wing and rotary aircraft to help suppress the fire, Cal Fire Southern Region Chief David Fulcher said in a news conference on Monday.

Two Cal Fire helicopters responding collided Sunday around 6 p.m. PT. The three individuals in the first helicopter were able to land safely and no one was hurt. The second helicopter, a Sikorsky S-64E, crashed near Pipeline Road and Apache Trail, killing three on board.

The crash caused an additional four-acre wildfire which was extinguished.

The names of the fallen firefighters have not been released but FOX 11 Los Angeles reports they are described as a Cal Fire Division Chief, a Cal Fire Captain and a contracted pilot.

"This was a tragic loss for the community. The Fire Service Committee and Cal Fire and Riverside County Fire Department," Fulcher said.

FOX 11 reports the bodies of the firefighters were escorted from the crash site to the Riverside County coroner's office overnight.

"We have lost three great individuals, three fathers, three husbands, three friends, three sons," Fulcher said.

Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board were at the crash scene Monday. The Federal Aviation Administration is also investigating the incident.