Watch: Goats rescued from Italy flooding that displaced over 1,000 people

EMILIA-ROMAGNA, ITALY – A herd of small goats were among the more than 1,000 people rescued from significant flooding by workers from Italy's interior ministry in the Emilia-Romagna region since Wednesday.

Italy's National Fire and Rescue service says they performed more than 500 rescue operations in the popular tourist destination. The neighboring regions of Tuscany and Marche have also been impacted by flooding and mudslides.

next Image 1 of 3

prev next Image 2 of 3

prev Image 3 of 3

Northern Italy flooded for the second straight year

It's the second straight year northern Italy has seen devastating flooding. Last May, mudslides killed 17 people and caused more than $9 million in damage in Emilia-Romagna, according to authorities.

Heavy rain has inundated the area since this weekend. This same system has also drenched much of Central Europe, including an area stretching from Romania to Poland where at least 24 people have been killed over the past week.