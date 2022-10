Meet Sonny, our bushy tailed friend with a nose for weather. We don’t know where he came from but we’re sure glad he found us. Whether he’s basking in the sunshine, ears deep in a snowdrift or curled up in a cozy corner of Studio W on a rainy day, Sonny knows how to make the best of it. Because no matter how bad or great the weather may be, you can always find the perfect day. Sonny is our favorite fox and we’re proud to have him as part of the FOX Weather team!