Yosemite park trashed with toilet paper? Rangers say it is an increasingly common sight

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. - Picture this: A land of giant sequoias, granite cliffs and waterfalls, protected by legislation signed by President Abraham Lincoln. But now, the sight of toilet paper is unraveling the picturesque scenery.

Rangers say it’s a common sight at Yosemite National Park, and for the health of wildlife and the sake of visitors, they want the trend to stop.

Staff at the park in California’s Sierra Nevada mountains recently posted a social media photo, which quickly went viral, due to people's disgust with the apparent poor habits.

"… nobody wants to stumble upon a surprise package left behind by an anonymous outdoor enthusiast," staff wrote in an Instagram post.

Although the park is open year-round, the National Park Service estimates that 75% of visits happen from May through October.

The park sees 3–4 million visitors annually, making it one of the country’s most popular sites.

During certain dates of the year, parts of the Yosemite even require reservations in an effort to help improve visitors’ experiences.

Restroom facilities are scattered throughout the 1,169-square-mile park, but staff have some suggestions for those who prefer the au naturel approach.

"If you bring toilet paper out on your trips, please pack it out too. You can bring a sealable plastic baggie to stash it in, and even cover the bag in tape so you don’t have to look at it," staff suggested. "Please don’t bury toilet paper; it’s easily exposed by weather and erosion, and animals can dig it up and disperse it long before it decomposes (which can take 1-3 years, depending on conditions)."

Toilet paper is not the only form of littering; every year, volunteers pick up thousands of pounds of trash ranging from cigarette butts and water bottles to clothing and even lawn chairs.

If caught disrespecting a national park, offenders can face penalties and even jail time imposed by a judge.

There are 63 designated national parks in the United States, with hundreds of other sites managed by the Park Service across all 50 states.