Man’s world-record endeavor on dangerous remote island halted after ferocious gales force rescue

ROCKALL, Atlantic Ocean – Dangerous weather conditions halted a man's world-record attempt to live on the loneliest and most desolate place in the British Isles.

Christopher ‘Cam’ Cameron landed on Rockall – the UK’s most-remote and arguably most-dangerous island – on May 30. His goal was to stay on the uninhabitable granite islet for 60 days while battling winds and waves to raise more than $63,000 for military charities.

Yet due to significantly deteriorating weather, Cameron aborted the expedition and was extracted from Rockall on Wednesday by a HM Coastguard helicopter. The island is out of reach of almost all helicopters and propellor planes, making boat the only means of access.

Rockall was claimed by the UK on Sept. 18, 1955, and located over 200 miles off the West Coast of Scotland. The nearest permanently inhabited place is North Uist, an island in the Outer Hebrides.

The remote island stands at 56 feet above sea level at its tallest point. It covers an area of more than 8,400 square feet – about the size of about 3 average single-family homes.

Mission aborted

Of the 110 people who have successfully landed at Rockall in over 200 years, only five have survived more than one night there, according to expedition officials. It's a number lower than the number of people who have been to the moon.

During the overnight hours Tuesday, the wind and waves almost swept away Cameron as the weather around the desolate rock significantly worsened to the point of being dangerous. A lot of Cameron's equipment was also destroyed.

Harry Brayford, expedition communications and shoreside manager, spoke to Cameron on Wednesday morning and discussed the forecast for the coming days.

"It was apparent Cam had suffered a really rough night, and we needed to make a quick decision on whether to abort the expedition or push on," Brayford said.

Expedition officials said they looked at a number of options to safely extract Cameron if needed, but it quickly became apparent the most appropriate option was for him to issue a ‘Mayday’ call, which was soon picked up by HM Coastguard's search and rescue team at Stornoway.

Cameron was winched onto the coastguard helicopter just before 6 p.m. local time, and then flown back to dry land.

"It’s disappointing to have to abort such an immense expedition, and whilst it was not an easy decision to make, it was the right one without question," Brayford said.

‘Exhausted and hypothermic’

The following morning, Cameron thanked his rescuers who saved his life by plucking him from the island as waves were washing over Rockall.

"I was re-assured at all times that I was in safe hands and that I would return to see my family despite being in pain, exhausted and hypothermic," he said. "I’ll need a moment or two to take stock, decompress, and get home to see my family."

His family said they were "hugely proud" of all his achievements.

"But also that he had the courage to make what must have been a very difficult decision in the face of such dreadful weather," Cameron's family said in a written statement. "We are looking forward to welcoming him home and hope that any future adventures will be a little less risky. Why couldn’t he just have bought a sports car in the first place?"

Donations can still be made to Cameron's expedition online. His journey has been captured on film and will be part of a new documentary called Edge of Existence which is currently being produced.