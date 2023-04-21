'I started sweating': Open window nearly blows away Michigan man's winning $328,439 lottery ticket

FIFE LAKE, Mich. – Imagine you just discovered you won thousands of dollars in the lottery. Now, imagine seeing your winning ticket nearly sucked out of the car in so much excitement.

A Kent County, Michigan, man can relate after his $328,439 winning Fantasy 5 ticket almost flew out his car window moments after finding out he’d won the jackpot.

"I started sweating when she told me how much we’d won, so I rolled down the window, and the ticket almost flew out the window." — Recent Michigan Lottery winner

Michigan Lottery officials said the lucky player visited their headquarters recently to claim the big prize. He plans to save his winnings.

The 49-year-old man, who decided to remain anonymous, matched all his numbers (12-15-20-24-39) in the April 8 drawing to win the big prize. He bought his winning ticket at the Beacon and Bridge Market in Fife Lake, located about 15 miles southwest of Kalkaska.

"My wife and I were taking a trip up north and stopped at the store to get something to drink on our way," the man told lottery officials. "We saw the Fantasy 5 jackpot was over $300,000, so we bought a ticket."

The next day, the man's wife checked the ticket on their way home, and she started screaming when she realized they had won the jackpot.

"I started sweating when she told me how much we’d won, so I rolled down the window, and the ticket almost flew out the window," the man exclaimed. "Thankfully, my wife was able to grab it and tuck it away in a safe spot."

The man told lottery officials at winning so much money was surreal and still hasn’t sunk in.

"We haven’t made any plans for the money yet," he said. "We are hoping to save most of it so that we can retire a little earlier than we planned."