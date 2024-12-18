Ohio poacher slapped with record-breaking $43K fine after killing 'valuable' trophy deer

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An Ohio man has been sentenced to a hefty penalty following a high-profile case of deer poaching.

Christopher J. Alexander, 28, of Wilmington in Clinton County, was sentenced to six months in jail and ordered to pay $43,000 in fines for unlawfully harvesting an 18-point, white-tailed deer in November 2023 – a trophy animal viewed as a valuable state natural resource, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said.

It was the highest restitution amount ever imposed for a single deer in Ohio history, according to the state's Department of Natural Resources.

"Hunting in Ohio is a time-honored tradition, and there is a proper way to be safe and successful," Yost said. "When bad actors like these guys try to cheat the system, it ruins the reputation of Ohio’s respected sportsmen and women – I can’t stand for that."

Authorities said Alexander, a ringleader, pleaded guilty to 14 other charges last October – all misdemeanors, including hunting violations, falsification, backlighting and the sale of wildlife parts. In addition to fines and jail time, Alexander was sentenced to five years of community control and a 10-year revocation of his hunting license. He also forfeited all the property that was seized as evidence, including the trophy deer’s antlers.

According to investigators, Alexander was aided in his crimes by his sister, Kristina M. Alexander, as well as Corey and Zachary Haunert. All three entered plea agreements on Oct. 15 and have since been sentenced to punishments including fines, community service and revocation of licenses.