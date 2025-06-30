Nearly half-million dollars in cocaine washes ashore on Florida beach

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. – A morning stroll on a Florida beach turned into a shocking discovery when a beachgoer stumbled upon approximately a half-million dollars worth of cocaine washed ashore.

The Walton County Sheriff's Office confirmed the find Sunday afternoon, stating that 25 bricks of the illicit drug were discovered and have since been confiscated and logged into evidence.

Each brick was reportedly marked with an image of Yosemite Sam. Authorities are reminding the public of the dangers associated with such illegal finds.

"While enjoying our beautiful beaches, if you come across any square groupers, PLEASE call us immediately and DO NOT touch suspicious packages," deputies said. "The contents could be extremely harmful."

The origin of the cocaine is unknown at this time. However, large packages of drugs ranging from marijuana to hashish to cocaine have been found in the past floating in the waters off Miami and the Florida Keys.