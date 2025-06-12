The one item that helped save a father and son from their doomed boat

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Two boaters were rescued Thursday after their vessel began taking on water 34 miles off the coast of the mid-Atlantic, and the U.S. Coast Guard said the use of their Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon (EPIRB) may have made the difference.

According to the agency, a father-and-son duo were aboard the 57-foot sport fishing vessel named "Turn Me Loose" when the boat began taking on water off the coast of Virginia Beach.

The boaters’ EPIRB transmitted their exact position to first responders, who were able to arrive at the site less than an hour after receiving the first distress call.

Upon arrival, rescue crews said they found 30-year-old Jeffrey Hudson and 60-year-old Robert Hudson adrift in an emergency life raft.

Both men were successfully transported to the USCGC Calhoun, where they underwent medical evaluations before being taken to shore.

US COAST GUARD UNVEILS FIRST POLAR ICEBREAKER IN MORE THAN 25 YEARS

Following their arrival in Virginia Beach, the two men were reunited with relieved family members.

Coast Guard leadership praised the quick response, which involved at least half a dozen boats and aviation units from around the region.

"This successful rescue highlights the importance of preparedness and the effectiveness of coordinated efforts between multiple agencies and assets," Daniel Butierries, a chief warrant officer with the U.S. Coast Guard, said in a statement. "The quick response and the mariners' preparedness significantly contributed to the rescue."

The agency highlighted the use of the EPIRB and other lifesaving equipment, which all marine vessels should have while venturing offshore.

The Coast Guard did not say what caused the vessel to start taking on water or if weather played a role.

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

WORLD’S LARGEST ICEBERG ON POSSIBLE COLLISION COURSE WITH ISLAND IN SOUTH ATLANTIC OCEAN

The boat remains partially submerged more than 30 miles offshore, which could be hazardous to unalert mariners.

The Coast Guard said it is broadcasting alerts to boaters in the area in an effort to help them stay clear of the debris and prevent a collision.

It remains unclear if the boat’s owner will attempt a salvage operation or if the vessel will simply sink to the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean before such an effort commences.