Watch: Kayaker saved after falling off kayak and into Florida Intercoastal Waterway

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Police on Saturday saved a man who passed out and fell off his kayak into the Florida Intercoastal Waterway.

According to the Volusia Sheriff's Office, the man's friend saved him from drowning when he fell into the water and called for help.

Someone stayed with the unconscious kayaker until a marine unit from the sheriff's office arrived.

Video of the rescue shows police pulling up to help the man. "We're going to pull him and the kayak in together," the sheriff's deputy tells the person in the water holding onto the kayak with the man in it.

Once the man is safely in the boat, the police boat speeds away to shore. Once on shore, the video shows several other first responders tending to the man, performing life-saving measures. The man was still unresponsive and had no pulse, fire and rescue said in the video.

Police said he was rushed to a local hospital where they regained a pulse, and he is recovering.