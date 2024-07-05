Major airline now texts live weather updates to travelers during delays

CHICAGO – The world’s second-largest airline says it is now empowering flyers with customized text messages about how weather is impacting operations.

United Airlines made the announcement around the busy July 4th travel holiday that it has introduced a new service, automatically available during weather delays affecting inbound or outbound flights.

The service, a product aided by artificial intelligence, texts customers links to live radar maps during weather delays as part of an effort to provide travelers with as much real-time flight information as possible.

The company stated it is the first major U.S. airline to provide weather updates in addition to information such as gate changes, boarding times and rescheduling.

United is the second-largest airline in the world based on fleet size, with hubs in Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, San Francisco and Washington, D.C.

"Real-time radar maps can help customers understand how inclement weather in one part of the country can impact a flight elsewhere," the airline stated.

Imagine trying to fly out of Boston’s Logan International Airport without a thunderstorm in sight for hundreds of miles. Yet, the Federal Aviation Administration issues a ground stop for severe weather at BOS.

It’s a common scenario in Beantown and at other busy airports around the country, especially during the summer.

Due to the nation’s geography and available air routes, thunderstorms and other significant weather events can restrict the available airspace.

Once routes are limited, delays can turn into a domino effect, keeping passengers stuck at airports for hours.

Aviation experts warn that significant flight disruptions increase the likelihood that a plane’s crew will time-out because of strict FAA rules that limit the hours pilots and flight attendants can work without a break.

"We know customers appreciate transparency and by combining innovative technology-enabled tools with people power, we can give more people, even more in-the-moment details about their flight," Jason Birnbaum, United’s chief information officer, said in a statement.

