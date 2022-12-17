TSA breaks record for number of firearms at security checkpoints

NEW YORK – Here's a reminder for fliers this holiday: leave your firearms at home.

Yes, you heard that right.

The Transportation Security Administration said they've seen a record number of firearms at security checkpoints in 2022. As of Friday, TSA has stopped 6,301 firearms; more than 88% were loaded. This number surpasses the previous record of 5,972 firearms detected in 2021.

"I applaud the work of our Transportation Security Officers who do an excellent job of preventing firearms from getting into the secure area of airports, and onboard aircraft," TSA Administrator David Pekoske said. "Firearms are prohibited in carry-on bags at the checkpoint and onboard aircraft. When a passenger brings a firearm to the checkpoint, this consumes significant security resources and poses a potential threat to transportation security, in addition to being very costly for the passenger."

TSA anticipates it will prevent about 6,600 firearms in carry-on bags from entering the secure area of airports by the end of there, a nearly 10% increase over 2021's record level.

TSA reminds fliers that firearms are never allowed in carry-on bags, even if a passenger has a concealed weapon permit. A violation could cost you nearly $15,000.

Passengers traveling by air who wish to transport firearms must do so in checked baggage, the TSA said.