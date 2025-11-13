New England Patriots unveil nor'easter uniforms ahead of Thursday Night Football matchup

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – Week 11 of the NFL is upon us with a new look for the Patriots to kick off Thursday Night Football.

The New York Jets travel to Foxborough, Massachusetts, to face the New England Patriots tonight in a key AFC East matchup.

The biggest headline for tonight is the Patriots unveiling their rivalry uniforms for the first time this season.

"Designed as part of the NFL’s new ‘rivalries’ program and created with the power and unpredictability of a New England storm in mind, the Nor’easter uniform blends the region’s natural elements, rich maritime history, and football tradition into a bold, future-forward design," reads a statement from the New England Patriots.

next Image 1 of 3

prev next Image 2 of 3

prev Image 3 of 3

Much of the Northeast, including New York City, experienced heavy rain and flooding throughout the region from a recent nor'easter just before the Halloween weekend.

HALLOWEEN FORECAST BRINGS RAIN TO EASTERN US AHEAD OF TRICK-OR-TREATING AS STORM SYSTEMS SOAK MILLIONS

Luckily, there is a low ROWI (risk of weather impact) for fans attending the primetime matchup, with the FOX Forecast Center expecting a pleasant 40-degree temperature at the start of kickoff.

This graphic shows air quality alerts in the Upper Midwest on June 2, 2025

(FOX Weather)



These weather conditions are ideal for dueling quarterbacks in Drake Maye and Justin Fields.

Both players are having polar opposite seasons, with Maye already showing the potential for a second straight Pro Bowl selection, as he has already put up significant numbers with 2,555 passing yards, 21 total touchdowns, and five interceptions.

Justin Fields has struggled this season with an injury-ridden Jets offense. Despite the recent struggles, the team is coming off back-to-back victories.

So far this season, Fields has produced 1,143 passing yards, nine total touchdowns, and one interception. The Jets offense will certainly need to evenly distribute the ball tonight, both through the air and on the ground, if they want to remain in this game.

HOW MUCH WILL IT SNOW ACROSS AMERICA? EARLY FLAKE OUTLOOK FOR BREWING LA NIÑA WINTER

Undoubtedly, the Jets offense will rely heavily on running back Breece Hall, who has recently come out of his shell in the last two games, rushing for 216 yards and four total touchdowns.

If you plan to attend the game, be sure to dress warmly, as temperatures are expected to drop as low as 35 degrees by 11 pm.