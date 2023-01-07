Tennessee lawmaker hopes to protect pets before next temperature tumble

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Bitter cold wreaked havoc across much of the eastern U.S. over the holidays leaving thousands without power or running water and claiming the lives of dozens. However, Americans weren't alone in their suffering – some pets were left outside in the dangerous conditions.

"Our call volume hit a pretty high peak," said Ashley Harrington, director of the Metro Nashville Animal Shelter, where phones rang for hours.

Harrington said people must pay attention to their dog’s body language and how they respond to cold temperatures.

The Music City is one of only a handful of major cities where it's against the law to leave your pet tied up outside during extreme weather – that includes temperatures above 95 degrees and below 32 degrees.

"We did issue several citations," Harrington said. "Sometimes we use them as a tool to gain compliance because we want to make sure in those instances where there was a violation that there’s some sort of ramifications."

However, that law only exists within the city of Nashville. No other city or county in Tennessee has enacted laws protecting dogs and cats from Mother Nature's wrath.

According to the Humane Society, only ten states have laws holding pet owners accountable for leaving their animals outside in extreme weather. Lawmakers, like Tennessee state Senator Jon Lundberg, hope to change that.

"We need to raise awareness that if we are responsible, especially with dogs and cats, domesticated animals, we need to take care of them," Lundberg said. "We have a duty."

Last year, Lundberg introduced Senate Bill 2243 to criminalize tethering pets outside in any severe weather in Tennessee.

"We’d had severe flooding. We’d had severe windstorms and tornadoes, and we noticed lots of people called and said, ‘you know we have dogs that were just abandoned and left by their owners while they got in a safe spot,’" Lundberg said. "I get that we all certainly have that priority, but you can certainly at least take a dog off a leash or a chain and let them have a chance."

Lundberg adds that we’ve bred dogs and cats to be inside for hundreds of years and are not used to being out in negative-degree weather.

"So, if we’re going to do that and domesticate them, we should at least give them the opportunity to survive, literally," he said.

Unfortunately, the bill failed, falling just five votes short once it reached the state house.

"I’d like to be leading the way on this," Lundberg said. "I think other states are talking about this."

When talking about domesticated animals, it’s completely different from livestock, Lundberg feels.

"I think that’s what people are wrestling with, and frankly, it’s an education process to make certain other legislators are realizing we’re not talking about farmers," he said, "It’s not going to affect their beef stock. It’s about dogs and cats. It’s really that simple."

Lundberg said he plans to re-introduce that bill this session in hopes of a better outcome but says the proposed penalty is the equivalent of a speeding ticket. It would be a citation, not jail time, to try and encourage pet owners to do the right thing as much of our nation is seeing more extreme weather.