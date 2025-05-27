World’s second most consumed beverage faces impacts from climate change

The world’s second-most consumed beverage faces a potentially complicated future as climate change increasingly reshapes growing regions of Camellia sinensis - the plant responsible for producing tea.

Every day, around 5 billion cups of the beverage are consumed, making it a staple around the globe, but a recent study warns that by 2025, more than half of the world’s top 20 tea-producing countries may experience a reduction in land deemed suitable for cultivation.

Researchers say that vital growing regions could lose their growing viability due to changing temperatures, erratic rainfall patterns and varying humidity levels.

Climate change scenarios suggest that key growing regions may lose their suitability, potentially disrupting livelihoods and economies, for the most consumed beverage behind water.

Countries such as Argentina, Malawi and Tanzania are expected to face the most significant losses in suitable tea-growing land, while regions in Turkey, Iran, Thailand and Rwanda may actually experience gains in cultivable terrain, due to evolving climate patterns.

According to agricultural experts at Washington State University, optimal conditions for Camellia sinensis growth occur when relative humidity exceeds 75% and annual rainfall ranges between 50 and 100 inches.

Some areas in eastern Africa and Asia are experiencing extended drought, with associated changes in humidity values, which impacts production levels.

DOZENS OF BOTTLES OF CHERRIES FOUND BY ARCHEOLOGISTS AT THE HOME OF THE UNITED STATES’ FIRST PRESIDENT

The United States is not considered to be a major producer of tea because of the climate and associated labor costs.

Countries such as China, India, Kenya and Sri Lanka are the largest producers of the plant.

According to the United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organization, over 60% of global tea is produced by small-scale farms, where the crop serves as the main source of income.

The study evaluated nearly two dozen variables in primary growing areas, including precipitation patterns, changes in temperatures and soil acidity.

Researchers cautioned that the data was based on a global scale and not meant for localized decision-making, which would require further studies.

The drink’s popularity stems not only from its cultural importance but also from its health impacts.

According to the FAO, tea consumption has increased annually by more than 3%, due to its affordability and accessibility across all income groups.

WHAT SEASON DO FRUITS AND VEGETABLES GROW IN?

Black tea is the most widely consumed variety, followed by green, oolong, white and herbal varieties.

Herbal teas are not made exclusively from the Camellia sinensis plant, meaning that more regions participate in the growing of elements such as peppermint and hibiscus.

According to health experts at Harvard University, teas are a natural source of caffeine and rich in compounds known as polyphenols.

Some studies have suggested that these plant-based nutrients may reduce inflammation and support heart health by reducing cardiovascular disease.

The verdict is still out on whether hot teas provide a significant health benefit, as some research has found warm liquids may increase the risk of esophageal and stomach cancers.