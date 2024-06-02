Here's where Americans are headed for summer vacation in 2024

Where are you headed for summer vacation? It depends on where you live and how old you are, research revealed.

Cloudwards wanted to find the ultimate summer vacation destination, so they turned to Google and crunched the numbers. The team looked at the top keywords and searches for hotels, resorts, Airbnb, weather and activities.

They found that where in the world people go depends on where people live. Cloudwards separated domestic and international vacations.

Cancun and London are prime destinations

Much of the Eastern Seaboard and the South is headed to London. The Plains and Midwest are packing bathing suits for Cancun, Mexico. The Pacific Northwest and Alaska prefer sticking closer to home and the natural beauty of Vancouver, Canada.

"When it comes to where American travelers like to spend their summer vacation, beach getaways and urban exploration received equal interest," said Cloudwards in a statement.

Cancun is a budget-friendly beach destination. Paris and Singapore offer more indulgent, high-end travel with premium amenities, the research said. Bermuda and Vancouver Island offer quick flights with no visa requirements.

Machu Picchu is not only a historical bucket list item, but Peru is a Mecca for foodies too, according to the Michelin Star Guide. Tulum, Mexico, also offers history and culture not too far from home.

Domestic summer vacation hot spots

Closer to home, Las Vegas tops the vacation list for domestic destinations. With resorts and amenities for every budget along with being a convenient stopover between national parks, the city offers a bit for everyone.

Boston, rich with history and close to top beaches, along with Chicago tie for second. Denver, in third, not only has a city to offer, but nearby ski resorts transform the ski runs and lifts into downhill mountain biking trails for adventurers.

Miami ties for fourth. It is also the only U.S. destination that made the world travel list. Nicaragua, Panama, Ecuador, Peru, Honduras, the Bahamas and Trinidad and Tobago all picked Miami summer vacations for 2024.

International or domestic travel?

Preply.com research found that 55% of Americans are vacationing in the U.S. for the summer while 19% are headed for international locales and 26% don't plan to go anywhere.

"Americans often choose ‘staycations’ over international travels, perhaps because their own backyard is brimming with distinctive cultures, histories, and geographies," Preply's language expert Sylvia Johnson said in a statement. "Primarily, the U.S. is extremely diverse in its landscapes, cultures, and experiences."

"With access to everything from snow-capped mountains and beautiful beaches to vibrant cities and quaint small towns, the U.S. provides a variety of potential vacation spots," she continued. "Each state offers fresh experiences and insights. Traveling within the U.S. can also be a matter of convenience, affordability, or personal preference."

Surveyors found that a person's generation played into the international versus domestic vacation choice. Baby Boomers were the most likely to stay home or head to a foreign country. Gen X and Millennials tended to opt for road trips.

Millennials also chose vacations for natural attractions like beaches and mountains, according to the research. Gen Z tended to pick cultural attractions like museums and historic sites.

Most of us will travel with family, while about 12% of Americans will travel alone. Cost and proximity to natural attractions came in No. 1 and 2 for vacation considerations, with weather and climate rounding out the top three.

