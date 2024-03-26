Minnesota school district closed for second snow day after 'sweet' request from 6th grader

DULUTH, Minn. - There was no school in Duluth, Minnesota, on Tuesday, after a spring winter storm dumped several inches of snow across much of Minnesota.

FOX 9 Minneapolis reports that the news came after a sixth-grader sent Duluth Public Schools Superintendent John Magas a note and some cookies, urging him to call another snow day.

Duluth Public Schools posted photos of the note and cookies on social media on Monday, saying Magas was "still weighing the options" about calling another snow day.

"But it seems one sixth-grader is trying to sweeten him up with cookies in hopes of getting a second snow day," the post read.

The note the sixth-grader sent reads:

"Dear Superintendent Magas,

"These cookies are a symbol of gratitude for today's snow day. I understand that safety is the main concern but you also brought a lot of joy.

"At this point in the day, only you can know whether these are a thank-you for today or a bribe for tomorrow.

"Sincerely,

"Your neighbor (and a sixth-grader)."

The district did end up calling a snow day Tuesday, saying on X, formerly Twitter, that "the cookies in no way influenced this decision but also did not hurt it either."