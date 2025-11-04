Smoke from UPS plane crash at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport seen on radar

LOUISVILLE, Ken.– A plane crash was reported at the Muhammad Ali International Airport in Louisville, Kentucky on Tuesday evening.

Officials with Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport confirmed the activity on Tuesday, saying the airfield was closed.

Smoke from the fire caused by the crash could be seen from some distance, as the sun was setting.

According to UPS Airlines, the plane crash involved one of their aircraft.

A statement from UPS read: "UPS Flight 2976 from Louisville, KY, to Honolulu, an MD-11 with three crewmembers onboard, was involved in an accident in Louisville. At this time, we have not confirmed any injuries/casualties."

In addition to the smoke plume spreading wide into the sky, it could also be seen on weather radar, according to the FOX Forecast Center.

It's unknown what caused the crash at this time, but it appears weather is unlikely to be a factor.

This is a developing story. Check back often for updates.