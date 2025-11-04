Search
Smoke from UPS plane crash at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport seen on radar

By Hayley Vawter Source FOX Weather
UPS plane crashes at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport

LOUISVILLE, Ken.– A plane crash was reported at the Muhammad Ali International Airport in Louisville, Kentucky on Tuesday evening. 

Officials with Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport confirmed the activity on Tuesday, saying the airfield was closed. 

Louisville SDF airport is closed due to a plane crash.

(Flightaware.com)

Smoke from the fire caused by the crash could be seen from some distance, as the sun was setting. 

Large plume of smoke rises from plane crash in Louisville, Kentucky.

(@davidottoboone / X)

According to UPS Airlines, the plane crash involved one of their aircraft. 

A statement from UPS read: "UPS Flight 2976 from Louisville, KY, to Honolulu, an MD-11 with three crewmembers onboard, was involved in an accident in Louisville. At this time, we have not confirmed any injuries/casualties."

In addition to the smoke plume spreading wide into the sky, it could also be seen on weather radar, according to the FOX Forecast Center. 

Smoke from the plane crash as seen on radar.

It's unknown what caused the crash at this time, but it appears weather is unlikely to be a factor. 

This is a developing story. Check back often for updates. 

