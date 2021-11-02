Reminder: Daylight saving time ends this weekend for most Americans

This is your reminder that on Sunday, it's time to reset your clocks because daylight saving time ends.

At 2 a.m. Sunday, the clocks will roll back one hour to standard time, ending the time change known as daylight saving time that began in March for most states. Turning the clocks back allows for an extra hour of daylight in the morning.

Daylight saving time is observed from the second Sunday in March to the first Sunday in November, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation. Since 1966, the USDOT has overseen the time change since Congress transferred the responsibility from the Interstate Commerce Commission.

Everywhere in the U.S., but Hawaii and most of Arizona observe the time change. To make matters more confusing Navajo Nation in Arizona does observe DST. Also, some U.S. territories, including Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, do not change their clocks twice a year.

In the past five years, states have increasingly pushed to remain on daylight saving time. According to the Farmer's Almanac, at least 33 have attempted to keep DST year-round through state legislative efforts.

Florida and California state lawmakers voted in 2018 to make daylight saving time permanent, but the change still requires approval from the U.S. House of Representatives. According to the USDOT, federal law allows an individual state not to observe daylight saving time, but it does not allow states to make DST permanent.