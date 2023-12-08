Ravens-Rams preview: Heavy rainfall, gusty winds expected during Sunday's NFL matchup in Baltimore

BALTIMORE - An early December NFL game in Baltimore with temperatures expected to be in the low 60s sounds great. Unfortunately, for the Ravens and Los Angeles Rams, rain and wind are also in the forecast, making for a potentially sloppy affair on the field.

The Ravens (9-3) are coming off their bye week with their sights set on staying atop the AFC standings, while the Rams (6-6) come into M&T Bank Stadium riding a three-game winning streak.

The weather should be to the advantage of the Ravens as the Rams are an indoor team, rarely having to play in the elements. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford doesn't have a ton of experience playing in poor conditions, as between the Detroit Lions' Ford Field and the Los Angeles Rams' SoFi Stadium, he's always called an indoor venue home.

On the other hand, the Ravens are such a run-heavy team, that it would seem that rainy conditions would affect them less than the Rams.

Baltimore Ravens-Los Angeles Rams fantasy football implications

When deciding between players whom you equally like to start in your fantasy football lineup, weather can be the ultimate tiebreaker.

With heavy rain at times and winds gusting to 10-20 mph or more, the passing game could be affected.

No matter the weather, there are a few players you should ensure are in your lineup on Sunday. Start Lamar Jackson. A top-10 fantasy quarterback this season, his dual-threat ability makes him tough to bench, even in sloppy conditions.

Rams running back Kyren Williams is also a must-start. With the Rams maybe being more run-heavy due to the weather, Williams could be poised to have a great game on the ground and continue his stretch of great play since returning from injury.

Stafford is a borderline starter this week. If you have a quarterback with a better matchup, you may be better suited to leave Stafford on the bench this week.

Forecast for Ravens-Rams in Baltimore

Bring your ponchos if you are headed to the roofless M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday, as rain will be ongoing throughout the game in Baltimore for the 1:00 p.m. kickoff.

A broad area of moderate to heavy rain will likely develop starting Friday from the Gulf Coast to the Great Lakes and eastward toward the East Coast, making for a washout on Sunday in Baltimore.

Gusty winds are also expected to develop during the game, with frequent speeds of 10-20 mph and higher gusts.

If either team wants to continue their winning ways, they'll have to overcome a potential downpour and gusty winds.