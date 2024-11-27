Grand Canyon National Park under mandatory water conservation after break in water pipeline

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. – The National Park Service is once again ordering water restrictions in part of Grand Canyon National Park due to a pipeline break, affecting the park's water supply.

The park is asking residents and visitors in the South Rim to conserve water wherever they can, including in their homes, hotel rooms and campgrounds.

Hikers in the backcountry should pack sufficient water supply, the national park said. Water is unavailable at the Manzanita Rest Area.

The pipeline break happened in the North Rim of the park, on the North Kaibab Trail. The North Kaibab Trail is the Grand Canyon's least-visited and most-difficult inner canyon trail, according to NPS.

This comes nearly three months after the park encountered similar water issues after a series of water main breaks forced operators to shut down the main waterline, closing hotels for Labor Day.

Park operations have also been ordered to conserve water.

Hotels and concession operations have been asked to alter their menus to use less water for food prep and dish washing. Other measures include only offering drinking water in restaurants upon request and adapting low water use by hotel management.

Mandatory measures for residents and visitors include taking shorter or less frequent showers, prohibiting washing vehicles or boats, and reducing toilet flushing to the minimum necessary.

Grand Canyon National Park has not said how long it would take to repair the broken pipeline.