Passenger smuggles sea turtle skull on plane, found with other illegal taxidermy including wolverine

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – A California family is facing consequences after being found guilty of possessing multiple illegal animal items.

California Department of Fish and Wildlife officers say they were able to stumble across the suspects in 2023 on a flight from San Diego to Northern California. Two officers returning from training were dressed in plain clothes and seated in front of a couple who were discussing hunting.

A conversation with the officers and the unsuspecting couple ensued that ultimately led to the couple disclosing that they were transporting a sea turtle skull from the East Coast in their luggage, according to the CDFW. The couple also discussed their unlawful take of a mountain lion, which is a specially protected species in California illegal to hunt or possess in whole or in part.

Upon further investigation, the CDFW said a family member was in possession of several taxidermized mountain lions, a wolverine and wolves at their California residence.

During their search, authorities found the sea turtle skull, multiple mountain lions, a wolverine, a ringtail cat, owl parts and illegally harvested deer.

Formal complaints were filed against Harry Vern Fitzpatrick, Byron Lee Fitzpatrick and Shannon Lee Price in 2023, according to prosecutors.

In a series of plea agreements reached in early 2024 and 2025, the suspects were convicted on various charges.

Byron Lee Fitzpatrick was fined $1,865 and placed on one year of probation, prohibiting him from hunting or associating with others engaged in hunting.

The other suspects faced similar penalties and had to forfeit the unlawfully possessed wildlife.

"This case exemplifies the unwavering preparedness and swift action demonstrated by our wildlife officers," Nathaniel Arnold, chief of law enforcement with the CDFW, said in a statement. "It highlights a broad spectrum of natural resource violations and underscores the critical role our officers play in safeguarding our resources, not only here in California but elsewhere throughout the country and abroad."

Authorities said wildlife trafficking often leads to funding of criminal organizations, but investigators did not say where the batch of illegal items originated.

Anyone with information about poaching or wildlife violations is urged to contact the toll-free hotline at 1-888-334-CALTIP (888-334-2258).