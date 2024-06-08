Video: Tourists accidentally let swarm of 'over 2,000 moths' into Thailand hotel room

PAI, Thailand – Two British tourists in Thailand were horrified as they inadvertently allowed hundreds of moths to flood their hotel room.

In a series of videos posted on TikTok, Jemma Sayer captured a startling scene in the popular tourist destination of Pai. The footage shows a massive swarm of insects overtaking their bed and mosquito netting, creating a truly alarming sight.

A man, identified in local news reports as a hotel employee, can be seen surveying the room with a headlamp and bat.

WATCH: SWARM OF BLOODSUCKING MOSQUITOES CLOUD HOME AMID HEAVY RAIN

Sayer and her best friend checked into their hotel room and noticed moths coming in through a gap by the door.

They tried to block the gap with a towel, but "when we opened the door, a cobra launched at us and over 2,000 moths flew into our room," Sayer said.

According to reports, the friends only opened the door "for a split second."

The hotel then quickly moved them to a different room, Sayer said.