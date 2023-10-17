Growing threat from erosion, storms too much for North Carolina oceanfront properties to handle

RODANTHE, North Carolina - East Beacon Road is a street that many may not have heard, but to residents in eastern North Carolina, it is the latest battle zone for rising seas and changing terrain.

Over the past years, numerous Outer Banks homes have collapsed into the Atlantic Ocean, but due in part to a National Park Service program, the agency hopes to stem the tide from the destruction caused by massive storms.

Recently, in coordination with the Land and Water Conservation Fund, two oceanfront homes were purchased to the tune of more than $700,000, and instead of trying to sublease the properties, they’ll soon be demolished.

The planned demolition will occur on the NPS’ timeline instead of being subject to Mother Nature.

Recent hurricanes such as Florence, Matthew and Dorian have weakened natural defenses, which has led to any weather phenomenon causing big trouble along the islands.

BEACHFRONT HOMES COLLAPSE AMID HEAVY SURF ALONG NORTH CAROLINA’S OUTER BANKS

The destruction of homes has resulted in debris covering beaches, the loss of habitats for coastal species and the loss of humans’ cherished possessions.

With a controlled demolition, the NPS hopes to minimize disruptions to wildlife and beachgoers at the Cape Hatteras National Seashore and eventually open the lots for the public to enjoy.

Park rangers did not say if any additional homes are on the radar for purchasing, but at least five nearby residents weren’t as fortunate and collapsed before a deal was reached with homeowners.

Similar programs are underway in Florida to help abandon properties where county expenditures to keep ocean water away from homes is cost prohibitive.

St. Johns County recently received $5 million from the state for what is known as the Summer Haven Managed Retreat Program.

Much like the portions of the Outer Banks, some homes in the Summer Haven community in Northeast Florida are continually threatened by erosion and storms such as nor'easters and hurricanes.

The county says once homeowners agree to sell their properties at a fair market value, the reclaimed land will be turned into a preserve.