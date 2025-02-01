Oklahoma legislator proposes storm chaser license regulations

OKLAHOMA CITY - A proposed bill in Oklahoma aims to create new regulations for storm chasers in an effort to reduce the chaos that often clogs roadways and leads to dangerous conditions during severe weather outbreaks.

State Bill 158, known as the Oklahoma Emergency Weather Response and Tracking Regulatory Act of 2025, would require storm chasers to apply for a state-issued license, which would grant them access to areas that might be closed off to the general public during a severe weather event.

Under the proposed law, storm trackers working for the media or institutions of higher education would be required to meet several criteria, including passing a criminal background check, providing proof of relevant insurance and securing a letter of endorsement from a meteorologist or academic official.

The proposed bill also establishes fines of up to $500 for violators, as well as the possibility of license revocation and other penalties.

"It being immediately necessary for the preservation of the public peace, health or safety, an emergency is hereby declared to exist, by reason whereof this act shall take effect and be in full force from and after its passage and approval," a passage in SB 158 stated.

Oklahoma sits in what is known as Tornado Alley and annually experiences more than 60 tornadoes.

The state’s flat, rural terrain makes it an ideal location for storm chasers to converge, capturing stunning video and photos of these powerful forces of nature.

Advancements in technology and the rise of social media have made storm chasing even more popular, which often leads to traffic jams and other unwanted hardships during weather events.

The bill did not address how enforcement of the legislation would work, leading some storm chasers to wonder if the rules are realistic and ever go into effect.

An average year sees over 1,200 tornadoes, resulting in hundreds of millions of dollars in damage across the U.S.

Twisters typically form when moisture from the Gulf of Mexico moves northward, colliding with warm and cold air masses, creating the ideal conditions for severe storms.

Winds in the funnels can exceed 200 mph, tearing through homes and businesses and leaving only the foundations behind.

If passed and signed into law, the rules would go into effect on July 1, 2025.