Ohio man dies during recreational dive near the Cedarville shipwreck in Lake Huron

CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Mich.- A recreational dive fatality is under investigation near the Cedarville Shipwreck site in Lake Huron, Michigan, where an experienced diver passed away during a scheduled excursion on May 29.

Cheboygan County Sheriff Todd A. Ross said a preliminary investigation revealed the diver, a 62-year-old man from Sylvania, Ohio, experienced an emergency during the dive.

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The incident occurred around 10:15 am local time. The victim was accompanied by several other experienced divers, who rushed to save him and later assisted emergency responders at the surface.

"Despite those efforts, the individual was pronounced deceased," the sheriff’s office said.

Although the investigation is still ongoing, investigators currently do not believe that diving equipment malfunction or charter service operations were factors in the incident.

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In 1965, the Cedarville departed Port Calcite, near Rogers City, headed to Gary, Indiana with 14,411 tons of limestone and a crew of 35 people, before ultimately colliding with another boat in dense fog and sinking, the Straits of Mackinac Shipwreck Preserve said.

Currently, the shipwreck sits in the Straits of Mackinac, intact and lying on its starboard side.

Because of the ship’s size and structural layout, the organization warns that divers should never attempt interior penetration without proper planning, specialized training, and the right equipment.

"Due to the orientation of the vessel to the currents, the visibility is often reduced to 35 feet or less but the ship still presents a great diving opportunity," the organization said.

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The Cheboygan County Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff Todd Ross extended their condolences to the diver's family and all affected by the tragedy.