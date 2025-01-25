Nepal hikes Mount Everest climbing fee by 36%

KATHMANDU, Nepal - Starting in late 2025, the permit fee for climbing Mount Everest will increase by more than 36%, according to a private expedition group based in the Himalayas.

Under the revised fee structure set by the government of Nepal, climbers will be required to pay $15,000 to ascend Everest’s most popular route during the busy spring season, with more modest increases for other times of the year and smaller mountains.

Each year, an estimated 500 to 1,000 climbers attempt to summit Everest, which stands at 29,031.7 feet above sea level.

The first successful ascent of Everest was made on May 29, 1953, by New Zealand’s Sir Edmund Hillary and Nepal’s Tenzing Norgay.

FAMED CLIMBER’S REMAINS FOUND ON MOUNT EVEREST NEARLY 100 YEARS LATER

next Image 1 of 4

prev next Image 2 of 4

prev next Image 3 of 4

prev Image 4 of 4

Despite its awe-inspiring views, the mountain has earned the nickname of "the world’s highest garbage dump."

Hikers say the terrain is littered with discarded oxygen bottles, cans, plastic wrappers and even human waste.

Clean-up expeditions are regularly held, but efforts are often overwhelmed by the sheer volume of waste and a lack of strict enforcement of disposal regulations.

Everest’s thin air in combination with blizzard conditions make clean-up efforts nearly impossible, with hazardous weather attributed to at least a quarter of all deaths on the mountain.

According to the Himalayan Database, 18 people died on Mount Everest in spring 2023, making it one of the deadliest seasons on record.

DEMISE OF AUSTRALIA’S LARGE KANGAROOS LIKELY NOT CASUED BY CLIMAT CHANGE, STUDY SUGGESTS

The required fees do not cover the costs for guides, gear, food and supplemental oxygen, which can add tens of thousands of dollars to a climber’s expenses.

lan Arnette, a famed U.S. climber who has summited the world’s highest peaks, estimates that most people pay between $40,000 and $60,000 with some climbers paying into the hundreds of thousands.

While the government of Nepal has not publicly stated how it plans to allocate the additional revenue from the permit increases, tourism is one of the Asian country's primary economic drivers.

The World Bank estimates that tourism contributes more than $2 billion annually to the country’s economy, with a large amount tied to the nation’s 400 peaks that are open to adventurers.

The new rates will go into effect in September, but most climbers are not expected to be impacted until the spring 2026 hiking season commences.