The most common fall allergies that startle your senses – and where it's the worst

Millions of Americans suffer from seasonal congestion and whether it's an itch, tear or a sneeze, the transition from the summer to the fall triggers seasonal allergies.

According to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, seasonal allergies in the fall can be triggered by pollen that comes from trees, grass and weeds.

Tree pollen is the first to appear each year in the US and produces the most pollen from February to April. Grass pollen typically causes most late spring and summer allergy symptoms from April through June. In the fall, it's weed pollen that is primarily responsible for triggering allergy symptoms beginning in August, peaking in September and lasting through the season until the first frost of the season.

Ragweed pollen, the most common weed pollen, grows in 49 of the 50 states and affects an estimated 50 million Americans.

ALLERGY SUFFERERS, YOU MIGHT BE CLEANING YOUR HOUSE ALL WRONG

The most common fall allergic reactions include runny or stuffy noses and sneezing, both of which typically last several weeks.

Burning bush, cocklebur, lambs-quarters, mugwort, sagebrush and pigweed are all other plants that cause allergy symptoms that cause watery eyes, stuffy noses and congested throat in the fall allergy season.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Mold is another common cause of fall allergies, thriving in conditions that are windy, cool and damp and hot and dry. Mold growth is encouraged by fall conditions, as leaves fall and wood dries.

There are several factors that play into the severity of fall allergies, including where you are.

This year, Wichita, Kansas topped the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America Allergy Capitals list, followed by New Orleans, Louisiana and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

The annual report ranks the United States' most populous cities on how challenging they are to live in with pollen allergies, with Wichita topping the list for the third year running.