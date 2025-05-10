Fiji added to CDC’s travel alert after surge in dengue fever cases

SUVA, Fiji – The island nation of Fiji in the South Pacific Ocean is the latest country to be added to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s travel alert list due to a rise in dengue fever cases.

As of March, the country’s Ministry of Health and Medical Services reported over 5,100 cases of the mosquito-borne illness, prompting the Level 1 travel advisory.

Dengue fever is a viral infection transmitted by mosquitoes and poses a growing health concern in warm-weather countries.

According to the Mayo Clinic, the disease is potentially life-threatening, though its side effects are treatable with medications.

The symptoms of dengue fever include high fever, muscle and joint pain, nausea, vomiting, fatigue and difficulty breathing.

Health experts advise that these symptoms typically last for about a week but can lead to severe complications for those with weakened immune systems.

The Fiji government did not state what is behind the recent surge, but heavy rainfall and a lack of immunity against the disease are likely playing a significant role, as they are in dozens of other countries.

"Wherever you have a significant number of mosquitoes and warm, hot environments is where you see dengue transmission," Dr. Stacey Rizza, a Mayo Clinic infectious diseases specialist, previously told the Mayo Clinic News Network.

According to the World Health Organization, more than 1.4 million dengue cases and over 400 deaths have been reported from 53 countries around the globe, with tropical and subtropical regions at the epicenter.

Less than 2,000 cases are from the U.S., with regions such as Puerto Rico and Florida being hot spots.

The organization has previously noted that dengue typically follows a transmission cycle of three to four years, but with climate change disrupting historical patterns, public health experts now question whether cycles will last longer and be more intense.

Fiji now joins a list of other countries under the CDC’s travel advisory, including Brazil, Ecuador, Guatemala, Panama, Saint Lucia, Sudan and Tonga.

Travelers are not advised to cancel international travel but are urged to take precautionary measures to reduce the risk of mosquito bites.

These include using insect repellent, wearing long-sleeved clothing, and staying in accommodations where windows and doors are properly screened.

Fiji’s ministry of health says it is conducting round-the-clock surveillance and mosquito spraying to address the ongoing outbreak.