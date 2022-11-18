Montana's rich ranching history evolving as more people seek a piece of the 'Big Sky'

WEST YELLOWSTONE, Mont. – Montana is a place to get lost in mountain ranges, forests, wide open valleys and beautiful views.

Ranching has been the backbone of the state, known as "Big Sky Country," for generations, and it’s undergoing an evolution. As the region becomes more desirable, people worldwide are eyeing the land under the open skies.

"We are lucky to be here because there is not a lot of population," said Eric Roberts with CB Cattle & Guest Ranch. "We hope that it stays that way, but a lot of people that come here want to be here as well."

In the sprawling Madison Valley, the CB Cattle & Guest Ranch spans 6,500 acres along the entire length of Indian Creek. Kate and Eric Roberts tend to roughly 200 head of Black Angus cattle and a small team of quarter horses. They also produce alfalfa hay.

"Change is inevitable," Kate Roberts said. "With COVID, people being able to work from home, we have definitely seen a shift where more people are able to find employment in rural areas."

Known for a larger population of cattle than people, Montana’s vast spaces are getting more crowded.

Sometimes referred to as "the last best place," the record sales of Montana farm and ranch land in 2021 created a tight inventory of ranches on the market, with demand and prices remaining at all-time highs through the summer of 2022.

"The more development and urban squeeze these areas have, the more impact on wildlife, on our food source," Kate Roberts said. "It's an important thing to be considered."

Agriculture is still the No. 1 driver of the economy in Montana, though high-tech is quickly moving up that list as more people migrate to the state. Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte has welcomed the influx of new residents while trying to preserve the state's uniqueness.

"Agriculture is our foundation, and it's critically important to the state of Montana that we keep land in production," he said. "We can do both, open up land for access and keep cattle on the landscape."

For the Roberts, they become concerned about being able to continue ranching as a family tradition.

"The biggest asset we have is our property value," Kate Roberts said. "This isn't the type of business where – cattle ranching, you don't get rich … and the easiest way to make a profit is to cash out and sell it to a subdivider."

CB Cattle & Guest Ranch has no plans to sell, but they are concerned for other agriculture producers across the state that may have to because of the rising cost of keeping the animals healthy and their operations running smoothly.

Only time will tell how the story of Montana's ranchers will evolve and adapt.