Search continues for missing kayaker in Grand Teton National Park

MORAN, Wy. – Grand Teton National Park rangers in Wyoming are searching for a missing kayaker who was last seen on Saturday in Jackson Lake.

Rangers at Grand Teton National Park said the 43-year-old man from St. Paul, Minnesota, left Colter Bay with a friend on Saturday. The pair were headed toward Waterfalls Canyon on the west shore of Jackson Lake, but the friend said they lost contact with the 43-year-old kayaker around 2 p.m.

Rangers said the friend attempted to return to Colter Bay, but winds gusting up to 25 mph prevented them from returning. The friend stopped at Leeks Marina, north of Colter Bay, to report their missing friend.

Rangers said they began searching Jackson Lake by boat and helicopter. Around 8 p.m., the missing person's Oru folding kayak, paddle and dry bag were found floating off Moose Island, northeast of Colter Bay and just south of Leeks Marina.

Rangers continue to search for the missing kayaker on Moose Island. As the search continues on Monday, temperatures in Jackson, Wyoming, will struggle to reach the mid-50s.

The missing kayaker was last seen wearing a red hat with a NASA Kennedy Space Center logo, a blue t-shirt and black shorts. He did not have a personal flotation device.

Anyone with information on the missing person or who saw his possible belongings is asked to contact the Teton Interagency Dispatch Center at 307-739-3301.