Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Lifestyle
Published

Man falls through ice trying to save dog prompting rescue by Utah firefighters

The rescue happened late Saturday night at Stansbury Lake.

By Hayley Vawter Source FOX Weather
FILE – The snowy landscape of Berlin, Vermont, witnessed a heartwarming act of heroism when a local man braved the frigid Winooski River to rescue a struggling dog. Chris MacRitchie joins FOX Weather to detail what happened. 

FILE – 'Forever be my hero': Man braves icy river to rescue drowning dog

FILE – The snowy landscape of Berlin, Vermont, witnessed a heartwarming act of heroism when a local man braved the frigid Winooski River to rescue a struggling dog. Chris MacRitchie joins FOX Weather to detail what happened. 

STANSBURY PARK, Utah – A man had to be rescued from an icy lake in Utah after he tried to save a dog from the freezing waters.   

The rescue happened late Saturday night at Stansbury Lake, according to the North Tooele Fire District

Stansbury Lake, where a man fell through the ice trying to save a dog.

Stansbury Lake, where a man fell through the ice trying to save a dog.

(North Tooele Fire District / FOX Weather)

A man fell through the ice of the lake while trying to rescue a dog, the fire district said. 

Several agencies responded with ice rescue gear to save him and the pup. 

7 WAYS TO STAY SAFE ON ICE, AND WHAT TO DO IF YOU FALL THROUGH

Agencies respond to a man who fell into an icy lake trying to save a dog.

Agencies respond to a man who fell into an icy lake trying to save a dog. 

(North Tooele Fire District / FOX Weather)

A Tooele County Sheriff's deputy stayed on the shore and used a rope to pull the man to safety, the fire district said. 

The man and the dog were both treated at the scene and were expected to make a full recovery. 

Tags
Loading...