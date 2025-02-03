Man falls through ice trying to save dog prompting rescue by Utah firefighters

STANSBURY PARK, Utah – A man had to be rescued from an icy lake in Utah after he tried to save a dog from the freezing waters.

The rescue happened late Saturday night at Stansbury Lake, according to the North Tooele Fire District.

A man fell through the ice of the lake while trying to rescue a dog, the fire district said.

Several agencies responded with ice rescue gear to save him and the pup.

7 WAYS TO STAY SAFE ON ICE, AND WHAT TO DO IF YOU FALL THROUGH

A Tooele County Sheriff's deputy stayed on the shore and used a rope to pull the man to safety, the fire district said.

The man and the dog were both treated at the scene and were expected to make a full recovery.