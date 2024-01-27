Wisconsin girl offers dad adorable advice after he slips on ice in driveway

MADISON, Wis. – A little girl offered some precious advice to her father after he slipped on their icy driveway in Wisconsin this week.

Don't worry, Madison homeowner Kyle Griffin assured his daughter that he was not hurt after the sharp tumble and only left with a lingering elbow stinger.

"Clear driveways are great, until it rains on the concrete that hasn’t been above 33F since December 30th," Griffin captioned the home security video he posted on social media.

A wintry mix of freezing rain, snow, and ice had moved into the Madison area on Tuesday, causing slick pavement conditions due to minor ice accumulations.

Griffin said his neighbor tried to warn him about the ice that had covered his driveway as he walked out of his garage.

"Watch out, it's an ice rink out here," his neighbor told Griffin as he made his approach.

"One second, I can't hear you. What was that?" Griffin replied.

Griffin then lost his footing and fell onto his back, sliding down the driveway only to hear his daughter's heartwarming words off-camera.

"Dada," she said," you have to take little steps!"