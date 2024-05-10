Luke Combs' new single to be featured in upcoming 'Twisters' movie this summer

NASHVILLE – Country music sensation Luke Combs is set to bring his fans a storm of weather-inspired entertainment as summer approaches.

"Pumped to let y’all know my next single on country radio will be ‘Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma,’" Combs posted Wednesday on X of the song written for and featured in the upcoming movie, ‘Twisters.’

‘TWISTERS’ THE MOVIE RELEASES IN 2024

It might even be considered "the perfect song for chasin'," producers for the movie replied to Combs' announcement, as the film focuses on one of Mother Nature’s most powerful forces.

The song and music video will be out May 16 at 8 a.m. ET. The movie, which has been in the works for over a year, will hit the big screen on July 19.

According to Universal Pictures, the feature film will revolve around death-defying storm chasing. Beyond filming sites spotted by the public throughout the Oklahoma City metro, production companies have been mum on the movie’s details.

WE ALL LOVE THE MOVIE ‘TWISTER,’ BUT IS IT SCIENTIFICALLY ACCURATE?

"Ain't No Love in Oklahoma" is now available for presave. Country music fans can also pre-order the Twisters soundtrack, which features the single.

In addition to the release, Combs is all set to launch a weather-themed bar in Nashville named Category 10. This bar pays tribute to his debut hit song "Hurricane," which became a chart-topper in 2016.

The bar is expected to have a unique atmosphere and décor that reflects Combs' love for weather and music.

"Boasting downtown Nashville’s biggest stage and dance floor, a massive indoor/outdoor rooftop, a single barrel whiskey and bourbon bar, sports bar, and more, every distinctive space is influenced by Luke’s songs, lifestyle, and deep connection with his fans," the bar emphasizes on its website.

Category 10 is expected to make landfall this summer.