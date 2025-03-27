82-year-old Louisiana man rescued after stuck hours sinking in mud while crawfishing

LA PLACE, La. – An afternoon of crawfishing turned near-death for an 82-year-old Louisiana man when he became hopelessly trapped waist-deep in muddy water for hours until help arrived.

The shocking ordeal unfolded Sunday near La Place off Interstate 10 when the Destrehan man's family reported him missing after not hearing from him for more than eight hours, the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said the man, whose name has not been released, had been fishing for crawfish when he attempted to traverse a deep patch of water on foot. As the soft earth gave way, he found himself sinking rapidly into the thick mud. Despite his efforts to turn back, he was unable to free himself from the mud's tight grip.

Adding to the fisherman's predicament, he told deputies that his cell phone had gotten wet and would not work.

Deputies located the man’s vehicle shortly before 11:30 p.m., and drones were launched to help search. Authorities were able to locate the missing man in the woods about 0.2 miles from his vehicle.

Authorities said the man was alert but exhausted. He was soon equipped with a lifejacket, and, with the assistance of other deputies, he was carefully pulled to safety using a rope. He was then rushed to a local hospital for further treatment.

St. John Sheriff Mike Tregre applauded his deputies’ efforts in finding and rescuing the man while also highlighting the dangers of venturing into the Louisiana wilderness unprepared.

"Always let someone know where you are going, where you will be and when you will be back," Tregre said. "You never know what will happen. It’s good to make sure that other people are aware of your plans and location."