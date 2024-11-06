$11 cans of 'fresh air' from popular holiday hotspot sold to tourists in Italy

LAKE COMO, Italy – For just $11, you can own a piece of the sky, quite literally.

Lake Como Air, a luxurious Italian souvenir, promises to capture the essence of an enchanting corner of the world, according to its creator, Davide Abagnale.

Each sleek silver can contains a curated blend of crisp Lake Como mountain ‘fresh air’ and gentle lake mist, bottled directly from the source.

Within its 400-milliliter tin, a precise mixture of nitrogen, oxygen, argon, carbon dioxide and trace elements like neon, helium and krypton creates a sensory experience that transports you to the serene shores of Lake Como, Abagnale said.

The secret ingredient? A minuscule yet potent essence of the region itself.

Nestled in Italy's Lombardy area against the dramatic backdrop of the Alps, Lake Como is renowned for its breathtaking scenery, quaint villages and shimmering waters.

"Our idea is that, for example, a Californian tourist, visiting Lake Como, has on his desk in Los Angeles an object that contains the air of one of the most iconic and visited places in the world, such as Lake Como," Abagnale said.

Once you've inhaled the heavenly scent, the can transforms into a practical and stylish accessory. Use it as a pen holder, plant pot or any other creative purpose. Even the packaging is designed to be recycled, ensuring a sustainable and eco-friendly experience.

To truly appreciate the magic captured within the can, Abagnale said Lake Como Air is exclusively available in local village stores. This strategic move encourages visitors to immerse themselves in the region's beauty and forge a deeper connection to its allure.