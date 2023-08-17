Beauty of Lahaina witnessed by Nevada couple minutes before fire turned city to ashes

SPRING CREEK, Nev. – It’s 4 a.m. on the West Coast, and Jennifer Powell-Bolding is exhausted.

After spending 12 days away from home, she and her husband flew more than 5,400 miles roundtrip from Salt Lake International Airport to Hawaii for a once-in-a-lifetime vacation.

They also unknowingly witnessed the last moments of West Maui's beauty before the deadliest wildfire in the U.S. in more than a century.

The couple from Spring Creek, Nevada, had been planning their first trip together to Hawaii for months. Powell-Bolding said she had visited the Big Island six years prior with a friend, but her husband preferred something other than beach vacations.

"I said, ‘Oh, no! There's too much to do in Hawaii to sit on the beach," she recalled with a chuckle.

During their stay, the couple visited four out of the eight major volcanic islands. However, their plans to tour another island were disrupted by unfavorable weather conditions in Lahaina. They rented a camper van and stayed at Camp Olowalu in Maui for two days, starting Aug. 7.

"It was right in the middle of the madness," Powell-Bolding said. "When we arrived, we had no clue about the hurricane winds or anything. We were pretty oblivious. We just started our trip the way – that when we arrived there – the way we had planned it."

As night fell, the winds began to ravage the area.

"We were up in the middle of the night trying to get in our vehicles so that we could keep things from blowing away," she said.

24 hours prior

Powell-Bolding said high winds, blowing sand and tree debris littered the streets of West Maui the next morning. The situation was even worse in Lahaina, where the power was out.

She said that while they were searching for breakfast, they walked through the town known as the whaling capital of the world and found only a busy grocery store with minimal options.

The couple planned to visit a cat sanctuary on Lana'i via the ferry from Lahaina Harbor. However, an hour before boarding, they received a call saying the ferry was canceled due to high winds.

"I was kind of expecting that since the forecast was for 65-mph gusts," she said. "I was so bummed. I packed 10 pounds of cat treats and was so looking forward to seeing the kitties."

She and her husband drove down to the Lahaina waterfront historic district, spending an hour walking around and taking pictures to kill time.

"It was crazy windy and still no power but beautiful," she recalled. "So glad we got the opportunity."

No one could have predicted that within 24 hours, that entire area would cease to exist.

The final photograph

Maui's officials have confirmed that 111 people have died in the fires, but with only 40% of the affected area searched, the number of fatalities is expected to climb.

As of Friday, the Lahaina fire has burned around 2,170 acres and is currently 89% under control.

Powell-Bolding said her final photo in Lahaina wasn't of the iconic 150-year-old Banyan tree.

"Oh, it was amazing under there," she said. "It was like a giant tree of life."

The photo didn't capture the beauty of the once-lush palm trees, now shriveled and blackened. It was of a sign located near the cemetery of the town that read, "Jesus Coming Soon."

"I'm a Christian," she said. "I'm a believer, and knowing that the people there are in that same mindset, it's just hopeful."

‘Beauty is everywhere’

Most of the homes belonging to longtime residents and multi-generational families in the town have been damaged or destroyed by the fire, with more than 2,200 buildings affected.

Powell-Bolding said her heart goes out to the residents on the island who are currently being asked to provide DNA swabs in hopes of identifying their missing loved ones. She hopes that search crews are able to sift through the rubble and bring closure to those affected by this tragedy.

Fire and rescue crews are searching more of the burn zone ahead of weekend wind and rain with the help of cadaver dogs and federal resources.

Powell-Bolding said she and her husband are already planning their next vacation to Hawaii.

"There's just too much to do and see on all the islands," she said. "Beauty is everywhere. It's just a beautiful place."