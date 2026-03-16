Join FOX Corporation and the American Red Cross in supporting our troops

The American Red Cross is the only organization congressionally authorized to connect U.S. troops and their families.

As conflicts intensify in the Middle East, Europe and beyond, FOX Corporation is partnering with the Red Cross to support our troops and their families in this time of increased need, and is encouraging its audience to do the same.

The Red Cross's Service to the Armed Forces (SAF) team provides 24/7 support to U.S. military members, connecting them to their loved ones throughout ongoing conflicts and during family emergencies through their Hero Care Network.

The Service to the Armed Forces team is also assisting evacuated military families as they settle into new living spaces, while helping them maintain contact with their loved ones in combat zones.

The Red Cross also provides care packages for wounded warriors, as well as mental health resources and family assistance programs to all service members and those closest to them.

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Join FOX in giving back to our service members — who sacrifice for our country every day.

You can support these efforts by the Red Cross by making a donation at this website: GO.FOX/REDCROSS.