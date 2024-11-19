Indiana-Ohio State football preview: Could winter storm bring snow to Columbus for Saturday BIG 10 matchup?

COLUMBUS, Ohio – A much-anticipated Big Ten matchup between the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes and the No. 5 Indiana Hoosiers will take place in Ohio Stadium on Saturday, but could weather be a factor?

The biggest weekend game is scheduled to kick off at noon Eastern Time, on what will probably be a rather cloudy day in the Ohio Valley. However, a brisk northwesterly breeze will help shave off around 10 degrees from the "feels like" temperature.

While it is expected that temperatures on Saturday will be fairly close to normal, windy conditions brought on by a series of storm systems will make the air temperature feel like it's in the 30s for most of the day. An average late November day in Columbus starts out in the 30s and reaches near 50 degrees.

The first effects from the storm systems will be felt in the Ohio Valley on Wednesday, with a few scattered showers expected. However, with a temperature drop on Thursday, some of the precipitation is expected to turn into snowfall.

Forecasters predict that any snowfall that accumulates will not be heavy and will quickly melt due to warm ground temperatures.

Precipitation is expected to come to an end on Friday as the storm systems move far enough away from the Ohio Valley to limit rain and snow chances.

Central Ohio typically sees its first measurable snowfall around Nov. 20, so the chance of snow is on par with what to expect during any given year.

The region did see a few flakes around Halloween, but the snow was not significant enough to register in weather observation systems.

Both football teams are accustomed to practicing and playing in outdoor stadiums, so the weather is unlikely to be a significant factor in this unexpected, heated matchup.

Bloomington, Indiana – home to the Hoosiers – has a fairly similar climate to Columbus, Ohio, with the region’s first snowfall occurring in November.

The FOX Forecast Center is not expecting major travel delays on Interstates 70 and 71 on the day before or after the conference game.

Temperatures in the Ohio Valley are expected to become milder during the Thanksgiving Day week; however, a series of weak disturbances will help usher in cooler conditions by the end of the week.

