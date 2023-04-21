Instagram post of see-through pothole on Michigan freeway ramp goes viral, sparks DOT reaction

DETROIT – A large pothole made for a frightening sight on a Detroit-area freeway ramp.

"(It was the size of) a big boulder; just the size of a basketball," Ralo Lott, owner of Pop's Roadside Service, told FOX 2 Detroit.

We all have a pothole story, and sharing these stories, bonds us … kind of?

"The more we hit the potholes, the more money it's costing," Lott said.

Lott spotted this one Wednesday amid a traffic jam on the southbound Southfield freeway ramp coming from westbound Interstate 96.

"You can actually see the cars (below,)" he said.

After he shared a photo of it on Instagram, his post blew up, catching the attention of FOX 2 and the Michigan DOT. Within 24 hours, they had crews out there making repairs.

The MDOT said the pothole is now patched and good to go.

Meantime, if you get swallowed up by a massive pothole on a Michigan freeway, you got a guy.

"Pop's Roadside Service if you need a tow or anything," quipped Lott.

Ironically, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was in town this week kicking off "road repair season."