The Inauguration Day weather that likely killed a president

WASHINGTON – March 4, 1841, is remembered as more than just a bitterly cold and wet day in Washington, D.C. Those weather conditions have come to be associated with one of the most infamous presidential inauguration ceremonies in American history and are blamed for the demise of President William Henry Harrison, who served the shortest presidency in American history.

The National Weather Service said Harrison's Inauguration Day began with a morning low of 34 degrees and eventually reached 51 degrees in the afternoon. While it rained, there are no reliable records that show how much rain fell that day.

But President-elect Harrison wore no hat, coat or gloves when he received the Oath of Office to become the 9th President of the United States of America. Standing in the cold and the rain, the 68-year-old delivered what remains the longest inauguration speech in U.S. history at 8,445 words, taking just under two hours, according to the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies.

While most early presidents rode a carriage to their inauguration, Harrison rode from the White House to the Capitol on the back of a white horse surrounded by close political allies, according to the JCCIC.

An exhibit from the Library of Congress records that President Harrison then went on to attend three different inaugural balls that evening.

The bad weather is blamed for President Harrison catching a cold, which led to pneumonia and Harrison's death exactly one month later.

'Tippecanoe and Tyler Too' and Succession

Due to his shortened presidency, Harrison is widely remembered for his 1840 campaign slogan "Tippecanoe and Tyler Too," regarded by many historians as one of the most popular slogans in American political history.

The slogan was the title of a campaign song that highlighted Harrison's military accomplishments.

He was remembered for his role in leading the American army in the Battle of Tippecanoe, a conflict between US forces in Indiana and the native Shawnee Tribe.

Harrison served in the War of 1812 and rose to the rank of Major General in the U.S. Army. He was also the son of one of the Founding Fathers, Benjamin Harrison V.

President Harrison was the first of four presidents to belong to the Whig Party.

At 68 years old, Harrison was the oldest President to take the Oath of Office until President Ronald Reagan in 1981.

President Harrison's death also marked the first time in American history that the Vice-President, then John Tyler, assumed the presidency intra-term.

New research on President Harrison's death

President Harrison's official cause of death by his doctor was listed as pneumonia. But a paper published in the October 2014 issue of the journal of Clinical Infectious Diseases published by Oxford Academic claims that President Harrison's death was caused by an enteric fever brought on by the poor sanitation conditions in Washington, D.C. at the time.

The journal asserts that after reviewing documents, Harrison's symptoms were more consistent with that of a fever and he first consulted his physician on March 26, three weeks after the inauguration.

The study also notes that two other presidents of that era, President James Polk and President Zachary Taylor developed symptoms similar to Harrison's.

President Taylor died 16 months into his term from gastroenteritis.

President Harrison was laid to rest near his home in North Bend, Ohio in July 1841.

After the 22nd Amendment was ratified in 1933, the calendar date for the Presidential Inauguration was moved from March 4 to January 20 to reduce the transition period between Election Day and Inauguration Day.