Hiker found dead on Zion National Park trail Sunday

Park officials said the hiker's cause of death is being investigated by the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

By Hayley Vawter Source FOX Weather
SPRINGDALE, Utah – A man was found dead Sunday on a trail in Zion National Park

Park officials were notified about a dead hiker around 7:15 a.m. Sunday on the Canyon Overlook Trail. 

Emergency medical services arrived at the scene and pronounced the 37-year-old man dead a short time later. 

FILE: Search and Rescue Training at Zion National Park

FILE: Search and Rescue Training at Zion National Park

(Search and Rescue Training at Zion National Park / FOX Weather)

The Canyon Overlook Trail is listed as one of Zion National Park's moderate trails, which means it requires additional planning, such as proper footwear and bringing a supply of water. The moderate trails also have a higher elevation gain. 

The Canyon Overlook Trail takes roughly one hour to hike and is 1 mile long, according to the park's website. 

Park officials said the hiker's cause of death is being investigated by the Washington County Sheriff's Office. 

