Hiker found dead on Zion National Park trail Sunday

SPRINGDALE, Utah – A man was found dead Sunday on a trail in Zion National Park.

Park officials were notified about a dead hiker around 7:15 a.m. Sunday on the Canyon Overlook Trail.

Emergency medical services arrived at the scene and pronounced the 37-year-old man dead a short time later.

The Canyon Overlook Trail is listed as one of Zion National Park's moderate trails, which means it requires additional planning, such as proper footwear and bringing a supply of water. The moderate trails also have a higher elevation gain.

The Canyon Overlook Trail takes roughly one hour to hike and is 1 mile long, according to the park's website.

Park officials said the hiker's cause of death is being investigated by the Washington County Sheriff's Office.