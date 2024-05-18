Immerse yourself in history by staying overnight in historic Gettysburg homes

GETTYSBURG, Pa. – Two beautifully preserved historic homes on the Gettysburg battlefield will soon be open for overnight stays, offering visitors a unique opportunity to immerse themselves in the area's rich history.

Reservations for the Michael Bushman and John Slyder houses, both witnesses to the Battle of Gettysburg on July 2, 1863, will open on Friday.

The Bushman farm served as a staging ground for Confederate General John Bell Hood’s attack, and the Slyder farm was used as a defensive position for Union sharpshooters, according to the Gettysburg National Military Park (NMP).

"Our visitors will now have an extraordinary opportunity to stay in two of the battlefield’s historic homes," Gettysburg NMP Superintendent Kristina Heister said. "The Bushman house served as a rental property prior to the global COVID-19 pandemic and visitor feedback was overwhelmingly positive."

Heister said the three-year pilot program will not offer visitors a unique battlefield experience but provide funding for historical structure repair and maintenance.

The homes have updated kitchens with all necessary equipment, central heating and air conditioning. Reservations must be made using the reservation system on Recreation.gov .

The Battle of Gettysburg was a significant turning point in the Civil War, halting General Robert E. Lee's invasion of the North. It was the bloodiest battle of the war and inspired President Abraham Lincoln's "Gettysburg Address."