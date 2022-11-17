Refill, please! It's an 'all-you-can-fly' pass that offers unlimited trips for a year

Move over ‘Never Ending Pasta Pass;’ there's a new meatball in town.

Frontier Airlines launched its new "all-you-can-fly" pass, offering access to unlimited domestic flights for $599 a year on a first-come, first-served basis.

The GoWild! Pass is on sale Thursday for travel starting May 2, 2023, and is valid for 12 months.

Passholders will only have to pay $0.01 in airfare plus applicable taxes, fees and charges at the time of booking. When you book, you can purchase other options like bags and seats to customize your travel.

Buckle up, keep those seats upright and tray tables locked as you repeat and book an unlimited number of flights for as long as your pass is valid.

There's one small catch: Frequent flyers will have to search and book on FlyFrontier.com the day before their anticipated flight departure to look for available seats. Flights are also subject to blackout periods.

"The GoWild! Pass is a terrific opportunity for people with flexible schedules who can hop on a flight on short notice and take advantage of the huge number of airplane seats that go empty each year," said Barry Biffle, president and CEO, Frontier Airlines. "We invite our passholders to explore new cities, visit friends and family, and fly from snow to sun and back as often as they like with the freedom and flexibility of the GoWild! All-You-Can-Fly Pass."

The airline carrier said only a limited number of passes would be available at this introductory price. The retail and renewal price is $1,999 per year.