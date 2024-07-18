Florida man attacked by shark while spearfishing in Keys

KEY WEST, Fla. – A spearfisherman is recovering in Miami after authorities said he was bitten by a shark while fishing around a reef in the Keys on Monday.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened around 3:40 p.m., and the man was brought ashore after the encounter.

The fisherman was later identified as Jose Abreu and is said to be recovering in a hospital in the Miami area.

Abreu told Miami’s FOX affiliate WSVN that his friend witnessed the encounter and was quickly able to shove a spear into the shark’s mouth to stop the attack.

"My kids, I say ‘Hey daddy, no die, no die,’" Abreu said during an interview with WSVN. "I said ‘Hey don’t worry, this is small, this is nothing, this is small."

Abreu was said to be in good spirits and told WSVN that he does plan to return to spearfishing once physical therapy is complete.

"He saved my life," Abreu said when referring to his friend’s actions.

Despite the news of around a dozen shark attacks around the Sunshine State this summer, incidents involving the giant fish are still considered to be rare.

According to data from the Florida Museum of Natural History’s International Shark Attack File, there are approximately 63 shark attacks reported globally each year, with counties in Central Florida frequently topping the list.

In a period of just around a month, at least four people were bitten by sharks in Volusia County, while three were attacked in the Panhandle.

Authorities were unable to connect any of the incidents in Walton County but emphasized that the ocean is the animal's natural habitat.

While boaters and fishermen face unique risks in their encounters with sharks, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission advises swimmers and surfers to avoid being in the water during twilight hours, when the animals are most active.

Beachgoers are also cautioned against entering the water with open wounds or wearing shiny jewelry, as both can attract sharks.

Many beach lifeguard organizations use purple flags to signal the presence of hazardous marine life such as jellyfish, stingrays or sharks.