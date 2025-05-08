77-year-old tourist dies after fall at popular Utah national park

MOAB, Utah – A German tourist died in Arches National Park on Tuesday after he fell during a hike.

Arches National Park is one of Utah's Mighty 5 national parks. Home to more than 2,000 stone arches and other beautiful landscapes, it's an extremely popular tourist destination.

The National Park Service said the 77-year-old man was hiking the Windows Loop Trail when he fell.

Bystanders performed CPR until National Park Service rangers arrived.

Attempts to resuscitate the hiker by park rangers and medical personnel failed, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The hiker was from Haltern am See, Germany.

The incident is being investigated by the Grand County Sheriff’s Office and the National Park Service.

The National Park Service reminds hikers that uneven surfaces, changeable weather conditions and preexisting health conditions should all be taken into consideration when picking a hike.